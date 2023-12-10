Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $123.77 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $123.77 million and approximately $15,369.59 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

