Capula Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,401,433 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,401,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,785,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Capula Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,201,000 after buying an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after buying an additional 303,787 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

