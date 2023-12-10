Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Decreased by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor accounts for 2.3% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned 1.12% of Frontdoor worth $28,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after purchasing an additional 769,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,555,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,725,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

