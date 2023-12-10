Castellan Group Invests $1.03 Million in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Castellan Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 103.3% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB opened at $30.03 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

