Camber Capital Management LP Sells 350,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Camber Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $45,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,921,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.03. 614,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SRPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

