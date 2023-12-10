285,000 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Purchased by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,661,000. Sony Group comprises 2.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

