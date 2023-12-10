Cadence Bank Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 63,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,525. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $815.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

