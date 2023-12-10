Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Trims Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.41% of FMC worth $53,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FMC by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

