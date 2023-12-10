Cadence Bank Boosts Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cadence Bank increased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank owned about 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.7 %

FHI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 992,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

