CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 54,581 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,640,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.51% of BCE worth $211,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BCE by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. BCE’s payout ratio is 156.35%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

