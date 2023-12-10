Cadence Bank Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cadence Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.27. 4,234,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $63.89.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

