Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,853,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.64. The company had a trading volume of 753,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $302.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

