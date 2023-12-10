Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $698,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.84. 103,126,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,943,824. The stock has a market cap of $775.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.