Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $132.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.