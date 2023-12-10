Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Raised by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CFG stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,002,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,841. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

