CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 571,984 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.34% of Shopify worth $276,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,818 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,457,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362,366. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

