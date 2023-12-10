Quilter Plc Has $183.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87,796 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $183,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $147.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,905,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,809,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock worth $16,107,979. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.