22,934 Shares in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frontier Investment in the second quarter valued at about $10,151,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Frontier Investment by 133.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frontier Investment by 62.7% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 844,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 325,199 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Frontier Investment by 181.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 219,795 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Frontier Investment by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:FICV opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Frontier Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Frontier Investment Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.