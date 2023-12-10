CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Position Lifted by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,625 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.10% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 549,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 15.6% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 1,213.0% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 328,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 303,247 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth $5,330,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth $3,548,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFS opened at $10.79 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

