97,972 Shares in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI) Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 97,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.63% of Nubia Brand International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Nubia Brand International by 229.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nubia Brand International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International during the second quarter worth about $1,295,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NUBI opened at $10.70 on Friday. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.