Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Position Trimmed by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,009 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 429,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 549,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

KVSA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

