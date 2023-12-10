Castellan Group Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Castellan Group acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. ON Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.1% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

