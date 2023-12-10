Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.68% of Generation Asia I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAQ. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Asia I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,191,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Asia I Acquisition stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

