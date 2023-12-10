Castellan Group Grows Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $24.88 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3964 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.65%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

