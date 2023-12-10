Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 51.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,021,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 689,956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Accretion Acquisition by 94.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 410,130 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 182.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 561,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 362,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 32.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accretion Acquisition alerts:

Accretion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Accretion Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Accretion Acquisition Company Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accretion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accretion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.