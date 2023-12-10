Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPAW)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPAWFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

SEP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEPAW opened at $0.11 on Friday. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

SEP Acquisition Profile

mercury ecommerce is a blank check company focused on the ecommerce segment

