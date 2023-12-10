Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPAW)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPAW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

SEP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEPAW opened at $0.11 on Friday. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Get SEP Acquisition alerts:

SEP Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

mercury ecommerce is a blank check company focused on the ecommerce segment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SEPAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.