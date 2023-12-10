Castellan Group Buys Shares of 32,730 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. TriNet Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TNET. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $1,191,584.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

