Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Cuts Stock Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,002 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGII. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 3,447.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 381.2% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 307,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 243,417 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ SGII opened at $10.81 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

