Castellan Group Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Castellan Group boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $357.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.26.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

