Castellan Group Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Castellan Group cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

