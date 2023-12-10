Castellan Group Buys 1,155 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $52,350,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

