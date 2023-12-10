Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,631 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,251,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

IVCBW stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.32.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.