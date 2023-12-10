Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in CSLM Acquisition were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSLM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSLM Acquisition stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

