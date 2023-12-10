Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,226 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 4.00% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 683.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 992,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 865,454 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 934,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,408,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Finally, Kim LLC increased its stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 467,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCA opened at $10.83 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile
Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.