L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Holdings Lifted by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 118.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,931 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 2.16% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 49.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $10.74 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a P/E ratio of 268.57 and a beta of 0.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

