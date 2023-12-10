Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Shares Purchased by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) by 2,700.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Ares Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 0.97% of Ares Acquisition worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,699,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,538,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,831,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,398 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

