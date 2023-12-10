Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

