Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,015 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

SPHQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

