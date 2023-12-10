Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,015 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2023

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPHQ opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.