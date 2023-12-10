Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Raises Stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 321.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804,407 shares during the period. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition accounts for 1.4% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,925,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 769,930 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,121,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 497,745 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 591,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 480,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

PLAO opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

