Cedar Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $646,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 276,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $85,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,684 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $326.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

