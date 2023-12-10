Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SCHV stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.