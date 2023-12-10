Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes $6.63 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Snowflake accounts for about 2.9% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,120 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,646 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.53.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

