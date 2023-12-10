Cavalry Management Group LLC Acquires 386,221 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 280.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524,128 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,221 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 10.0% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $61.70 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.