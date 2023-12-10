Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,853 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 177.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $111,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.8% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after buying an additional 8,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Transocean Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of RIG opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.83. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

