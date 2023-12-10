Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 105,432.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

