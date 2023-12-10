Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $509,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.