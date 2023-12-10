Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $509,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

