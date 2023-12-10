Cedar Wealth Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

