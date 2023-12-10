Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSV opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

