Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,928,489 shares of company stock valued at $70,387,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.90 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.