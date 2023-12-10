Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after buying an additional 270,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,769,000 after buying an additional 788,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $79.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,221 shares of company stock valued at $814,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

